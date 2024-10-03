Security Council briefed on progress in UN-AU partnership for peace

Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to the African Union, highlighted “encouraging developments” that are fueling optimism.

“These include Africa’s resilient people and resourceful women and youth, their stated preference for democratic rule against all odds, the recently gained G20 membership, and the newly adopted Pact for the Future” he explained.

“Knowing the special attention this Council gives to Africa, I have every reason to believe that we will all choose hope over despair, and rally around a partnership that is purposeful, smarter and grounded in a fairer global environment,” he added.

A dependable partnership

Briefing the Security Council as regular part of its agenda on UN-AU cooperation, the Special Representative informed members about ongoing collaboration with the African Union (AU), including through the AU Peace and Security Council.

This collaboration includes monthly coordination meetings, joint briefings, informal discussions, and retreats. It also includes working-level collaboration that continues to be a major feature of the partnership, allowing for joint analysis and planning, he said.

Mr. Onanga-Anyanga also praised the AU leadership, including Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, who is nearing the end of his term, for their commitment to the partnership.

“In this leadership team, the UN has greatly benefitted from a dependable and like-minded partner in pursuit of the shared aspiration to build an enduring strategic and institutionalized partnership between our two organizations,” he said.

Implementing Council resolution 2719

Martha Pobee, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa at the UN Department for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA), also briefed the Security Council, highlighting the adoption of resolution 2719 as a key milestone for UN-AU cooperation.

Adopted in December 2023, resolution 2719 focuses on strengthening the partnership, including enhanced support for AU-led peace operations and possible access to UN-assessed contributions in line with established frameworks.

“It built on the enduring relationship between the two organizations, taking into account their respective strengths and comparative advantages,” she said.

Ms Pobee also stressed that the support of the Security Council, the wider UN membership and members of the AU will remain crucial in the coming days.

“Together, the AU Commission and the UN Secretariat stand ready to translate Security Council resolution 2719 into tangible actions that would contribute to lasting peace and stability in Africa and beyond,” she concluded.