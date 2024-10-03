South Pacific Defence Ministers Strengthen Regional Security Cooperation at Auckland Meeting

The 2024 South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting (SPDMM) concluded this week with renewed pledges to improve security cooperation across the region, according to New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins. Held in Auckland, the meeting brought together Defence Ministers and senior civilian and military leaders from Australia, Chile, Fiji, France, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and Tonga.

“We are all committed to ensuring regional security, which includes protecting our vast maritime areas, strengthening our Defence Forces, and addressing the impacts of climate change,” said Minister Collins. “The South Pacific is our shared home, and by working together and exchanging knowledge, we support a secure, stable, and prosperous region.”

Key Themes: Maritime Security and Climate Change Adaptation

This year’s meeting emphasized collective efforts to tackle both traditional and non-traditional security challenges in the South Pacific. Discussions ranged from strengthening Defence Forces’ effectiveness to responding to climate change impacts. Ministers also explored the role of emerging technologies in addressing these challenges and agreed on collaborative measures to enhance regional defence capabilities.

Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts were a significant focus, with participants highlighting the importance of cooperation between Defence Forces and civilian agencies. This joint approach is crucial for responding to natural disasters, such as cyclones, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions, that frequently affect South Pacific nations.

“We all agreed on the need for closer collaboration with civilian agencies, especially in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and combating maritime security threats such as illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing, as well as transnational organised crime,” said Ms. Collins. “These issues greatly affect many South Pacific nations, including New Zealand, which has one of the largest Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs).”

Addressing Non-Traditional Security Threats and Climate Resilience

A major point of discussion was how regional Defence Forces are responding to non-traditional security challenges, such as environmental disasters. South Pacific militaries have increasingly coordinated efforts to assist communities recovering from natural disasters, including cyclones, bushfires, floods, and other climate-related events.

“SPDMM has proven to be a vital platform for dialogue, coordination, and collective action in the region,” Minister Collins remarked. “In a region as large as the South Pacific, collaboration on shared security challenges is essential.”

Looking Forward: SPDMM 2025 in Chile

Minister Collins concluded the meeting by expressing her gratitude for hosting the 2024 SPDMM in Auckland while extending best wishes to Chile, which will host next year’s gathering.

“Auckland has been honoured to host this year’s meeting, and I look forward to seeing how our partnerships continue to grow as Chile takes the lead for SPDMM 2025,” she said.

A full summary of the 2024 SPDMM key outcomes can be found in the Joint Communique, which details the commitments and collaborative goals discussed at the meeting.