Rajnath Singh Recommits to Empower Defence Industry, Push for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ at SIDM Annual Session

In a renewed pledge to strengthen India’s defence industry, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh addressed the seventh annual session of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) in New Delhi on October 4, 2024. He emphasized the government’s commitment to making India a global manufacturing hub for defence, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).

Rajnath Singh highlighted the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as a reminder of the need for a robust domestic defence industrial base, stressing that India's third consecutive government term will place special emphasis on innovation, self-reliance, and strengthening of the defence ecosystem. He outlined key initiatives such as the establishment of defence industrial corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the issuance of 10 Positive Indigenisation Lists (PILs), and the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), which have helped fast-track India’s defence production.

The Raksha Mantri lauded the indigenisation efforts, which now include over 5,500 items in the PILs, urging the industry to accelerate the shift towards domestic production. He stressed the need for constant assessment to add new products to the PILs, citing the rapid technological changes in global defence.

India has made significant strides in defence exports, reaching an all-time high of over ₹21,000 crore in FY 2023-24, driven by private sector contributions. Raksha Mantri set a new goal to increase private sector participation, aiming for private industries to contribute 50% of India’s defence production, up from the current ₹27,000 crore.

Shri Rajnath Singh also underscored the importance of foreign investments and encouraged Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to establish joint ventures with Indian firms, leveraging India's niche technologies. He called on SIDM to develop a comprehensive roadmap for firm-to-firm collaborations between Indian and foreign companies to enhance knowledge transfer and promote cutting-edge technologies.

Recognizing the potential of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups in the defence sector, Singh noted the challenges these companies face in ease of doing business. He urged SIDM to work closely with the government to address ground-level issues for SMEs, helping them play a larger role in defence manufacturing. He also encouraged increased investments in artificial intelligence (AI), cyber defence, and autonomous systems, positioning these technologies as key drivers for the future of warfare.

During the session, SIDM Champion Awards were presented, celebrating outstanding contributions to defence manufacturing. Singh praised the dedication of Indian manufacturers and called the awards a benchmark for excellence in the industry.

The session, themed ‘Empowering Indian Defence Industry: Catalysing Exports and Indigenous Innovation’, brought together key stakeholders to discuss India’s growing role as a global defence exporter and innovation leader. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, and SIDM President Rajinder Singh Bhatia, alongside other industry leaders, were present for the event.

This year’s session further solidified the government’s long-term vision for India's defence industry, focusing on self-reliance, innovation, and global collaboration, with a clear roadmap toward expanding exports and adopting high-end technologies. 4o