Delhi High Court Urges Vigilance: Sexual Harassment Allegations at Workplace are Serious Matter

The Delhi High Court has underscored the gravity of workplace sexual harassment allegations, urging the Centre, as a 'model employer,' to exercise caution in appointing individuals under such scrutiny.

This judicial observation arose during a plea against the Union Bank of India for appointing a director who faces sexual harassment charges.

The court demanded that the Centre demonstrate gender sensitivity and take appropriate remedial actions, insisting that individuals charged under the POSH Act must not hold high-ranking positions.

