Delhi High Court Urges Vigilance: Sexual Harassment Allegations at Workplace are Serious Matter
The Delhi High Court highlighted the seriousness of workplace sexual harassment allegations, urging the Centre to be vigilant when appointing individuals facing such charges. This stance emerged from a case involving a directorial appointment at Union Bank of India despite ongoing allegations. The court expects the Centre to take remedial action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has underscored the gravity of workplace sexual harassment allegations, urging the Centre, as a 'model employer,' to exercise caution in appointing individuals under such scrutiny.
This judicial observation arose during a plea against the Union Bank of India for appointing a director who faces sexual harassment charges.
The court demanded that the Centre demonstrate gender sensitivity and take appropriate remedial actions, insisting that individuals charged under the POSH Act must not hold high-ranking positions.
