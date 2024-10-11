Left Menu

Heartbreak and Justice: The Tragic Death of Vignesh Pattabhiraman

Shazeb Khalid is sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Indian restaurant manager Vignesh Pattabhiraman, who died in a road collision on Valentine's Day. The tragedy occurred due to a misunderstanding, devastating Pattabhiraman's family and sparking a charity initiative to support his grieving widow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of an Indian restaurant manager in a case that shocked Reading and highlighted the tragic results of misunderstanding. Shazeb Khalid, 25, was found guilty of murdering Vignesh Pattabhiraman, 36, earlier this year.

The incident occurred on Valentine's Day, when Pattabhiraman was fatally injured in a collision while cycling home. The jury at Reading Crown Court concluded that the murder stemmed from Khalid's mistaken belief that Pattabhiraman had instigated an investigation into illegal hiring practices at the restaurant Vel.

A charity fundraiser has since been established to support Pattabhiraman's widow and cover repatriation costs, raising over GBP 52,500. Thames Valley Police condemned Khalid's violent act, hoping the sentence brings some respite to the grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

