Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Prerna Sthal Memorial in Sikkim Honoring 22 Fallen Soldiers

On October 11, 2024, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated Prerna Sthal in Burdang, Sikkim, honouring the 22 soldiers who lost their lives during a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood at the South Lhonak Lake in October 2023. Due to inclement weather in Gangtok, the Defense Minister conducted the inauguration from Trishakti Corps Headquarters in Sukna, West Bengal.

In his address, Shri Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, praising their bravery and sacrifice in serving the nation. He stated that Prerna Sthal will permanently immortalize their heroism and serve as an enduring reminder of the soldiers’ courage, inspiring future generations. The Minister emphasized that memorials like Prerna Sthal not only honor individual sacrifices but also act as a beacon of national pride, awakening the collective consciousness of the people and bridging past generations with the future. He cited the National War Memorial in New Delhi, which inscribes the names of over 26,000 soldiers, as a powerful symbol of such sacrifice.

Shri Rajnath Singh underscored that the nation's debt to its soldiers is one that can never be repaid. “The bravery of these soldiers, who protect us with their lives despite not knowing us personally, is a debt we cannot repay,” he said, adding that such sacrifices form the bedrock of India's security and peace.

The Prerna Sthal Memorial, jointly constructed by the Governor of Sikkim and the Indian Army, symbolizes the valor and dedication of the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The Minister highlighted that the memorial is not just a tribute to the fallen but a reflection of unity and a testament to India's commitment to national security. It will continue to inspire future soldiers and citizens alike, reminding them of the importance of dedication to the nation.

The inauguration ceremony was organized by the Trishakti Corps, with the attendance of dignitaries including Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, and other senior officials. The families of the fallen soldiers were also honored during the event. Additionally, Defence Secretary-designate RK Singh and Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps, joined the Raksha Mantri at Sukna.

In addition to constructing the memorial, the Indian Army has restored the surrounding area, which was heavily damaged by the floods. The transformed scenic site stands as a dual symbol of remembrance and resilience, reflecting the soldiers' bravery and the Army’s unwavering commitment to the nation.