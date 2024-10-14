Supreme Court Declines Petition on Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Nominations

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a petition questioning the authority of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor to nominate five members to the union territory's Legislative Assembly.

A judicial bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar directed the petitioner, Ravinder Kumar Sharma, to take the matter to the high court for further consideration.

The court stressed that addressing such petitions at the inception stage often leads to incomplete scrutiny, and emphasized the necessity for the petitioner to seek redress in the high court, thus refraining from opining on the case's merit.

(With inputs from agencies.)