Supreme Court Declines Petition on Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Nominations
The Supreme Court refused to hear a petition challenging the lieutenant governor's power to nominate members to Jammu and Kashmir's legislative assembly. The court advised petitioner Ravinder Kumar Sharma to appeal to the high court instead, emphasizing the challenge's potential impact on electoral outcomes and constitutional integrity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:51 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a petition questioning the authority of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor to nominate five members to the union territory's Legislative Assembly.
A judicial bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar directed the petitioner, Ravinder Kumar Sharma, to take the matter to the high court for further consideration.
The court stressed that addressing such petitions at the inception stage often leads to incomplete scrutiny, and emphasized the necessity for the petitioner to seek redress in the high court, thus refraining from opining on the case's merit.
