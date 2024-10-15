Winston Peters Embarks on Diplomatic Mission to Southeast Asia, Attending Key Meetings in Thailand and Indonesia

Foreign Minister Peters Set to Strengthen Ties with Southeast Asia, Attend Prabowo Subianto's Inauguration in Indonesia

Foreign Minister Winston Peters is traveling to Bangkok and Jakarta this week as part of New Zealand’s ongoing efforts to enhance diplomatic relations and regional partnerships in Southeast Asia.

Peters’ trip comes at a critical time for New Zealand’s foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific region. The first stop in his Southeast Asian tour will be Bangkok, where he is scheduled to meet with his Thai counterpart, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa. The two leaders are expected to advance discussions aimed at upgrading the Thai-New Zealand bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership by 2026, underscoring the deepening cooperation between the two nations.

"Our engagement with Foreign Minister Sangiampongsa will underline the importance we place on our partnership with Thailand," Peters noted, emphasizing the Coalition Government’s commitment to fostering stronger relationships in Southeast Asia. “The Coalition Government is seriously focused on boosting New Zealand’s engagement with Southeast Asia. Since taking office, we have been backing up our words with action."

During his stay in Bangkok, Peters will also engage with key Thai political and business leaders, including those connected to New Zealand's commercial interests in Thailand. He will meet with New Zealand alumni and business representatives to further bolster the economic and cultural ties between the two nations. Notably, Thailand will be the seventh ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member that Peters has visited this year, reflecting New Zealand's sustained focus on the region.

After concluding his talks in Thailand, Peters will head to Jakarta, where he will represent New Zealand at the inauguration of Indonesia’s next President, Prabowo Subianto. The inauguration marks a significant political event in Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy. Peters will express New Zealand's support for the peaceful transition of power and its commitment to its Comprehensive Partnership with Indonesia.

"New Zealand is committed to our Comprehensive Partnership with Indonesia and our shared ties as democracies in the Indo-Pacific region," Peters remarked. “It is important we show our strong support for the transition of power in the world's third-largest democracy.”

The visit to Indonesia also provides an opportunity for Peters to express New Zealand’s gratitude for Indonesia’s assistance in securing the recent release of New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens, who was held hostage in the Papua region. Indonesian authorities played a critical role in securing Mehrtens' freedom, and Peters’ visit is expected to strengthen the already close ties between the two nations.

Peters’ trip highlights New Zealand's growing strategic interests in Southeast Asia, especially in the Indo-Pacific context, as it seeks to bolster its partnerships with key ASEAN members. His diplomatic mission reinforces New Zealand's aim to be a proactive player in regional affairs, working closely with Southeast Asian nations on issues of mutual concern such as security, trade, and democratic governance.

Foreign Minister Peters will return to New Zealand on October 21, following the conclusion of his official engagements.