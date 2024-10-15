UN Experts Express Alarm Over Human Rights Violations Against Migrants and Refugees in North Africa

UN human rights experts have raised alarm over escalating reports of severe abuses against migrants, refugees, and victims of human trafficking during search and rescue operations, as well as forced transfers to dangerous border areas in North Africa, particularly Tunisia. These violations, they say, are leading to worsening humanitarian crises for vulnerable populations, with fatalities rising during dangerous sea interceptions and border expulsions.

"We have received shocking reports detailing dangerous actions taken during interceptions at sea, such as capsizing boats, physical violence, including beatings, and even threats with firearms," the experts said. From January to July 2024 alone, an estimated 189 people, including children, perished during sea crossings, while 265 died during interception operations, with 95 more reported missing. In some cases, the missing may have been victims of enforced disappearance or acts tantamount to such crimes.

Worsening Conditions After "Rescue"

The situation only deteriorates for those "rescued" by coastguards, with reports indicating that many face arbitrary forcible transfers to desert regions along the borders with Algeria and Libya. These border zones, notorious for extreme heat, expose migrants to life-threatening conditions like dehydration, malnutrition, and severe sunburn, all without access to basic humanitarian aid. The UN experts are particularly concerned that this practice continues despite the immense risks, including violent attacks by border guards when migrants attempt to re-enter Tunisia.

"The violence against migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, including children and pregnant women, is appalling," the experts said. "Victims are forcibly transferred to desert areas and fired upon if they try to return to Tunisia."

Rise in Human Trafficking and Sexual Violence

Adding to the alarming situation, the experts noted a surge in criminal networks involved in human trafficking across the region. Migrants, particularly Sub-Saharan Africans, are reportedly facing heightened levels of abuse, including sexual violence, rape, and exploitation. Women and girls, some as young as 10, have been subjected to rape in border zones, while children have faced sexual exploitation and abuse.

Furthermore, the repression of civil society organizations and NGOs that work to protect migrants has worsened, with many humanitarian efforts suspended or restricted due to investigations into their activities. These crackdowns have hindered access to basic services and pre-registration for asylum, exacerbating the vulnerability of displaced populations.

Concerns Over Tunisia's Designation as "Safe" Amid Human Rights Violations

Despite these reports, Tunisia continues to be viewed as a "place of safety" under international agreements, especially in the wake of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a strategic partnership between the European Union and Tunisia. This agreement has led to closer cooperation on migration management, but the experts warn it undermines international human rights and refugee protection laws. The UN experts have called for urgent reconsideration of Tunisia’s designation as a safe destination for rescued migrants and refugees.

"We are concerned that despite these serious allegations, Tunisia is still considered a safe location following search and rescue operations at sea," the experts stated. "This raises significant concerns about compliance with international human rights standards."

The UN experts have formally engaged with both Tunisian authorities and the European Union regarding these abuses, stressing the need for immediate action to protect vulnerable populations from further harm.

Urgent Calls for Reform

The UN experts are calling on the international community, including the European Union, to reassess their migration cooperation frameworks and ensure that human rights and protections for refugees and asylum seekers are upheld. They urge Tunisia to halt the forcible transfers of migrants to dangerous desert regions, address the rise in trafficking, and stop the violence by security forces against vulnerable groups.

Without swift intervention, the experts fear that the human rights situation for migrants in the region will only worsen, with more lives lost and more people exposed to severe violence and exploitation.