Contentious Walkout: Opposition MPs Clash Over Waqf Bill Deliberations

Controversy erupted on Tuesday when several opposition MPs staged a walkout from a joint committee meeting on the Waqf Bill, protesting alleged derogatory remarks by a BJP member.

The scene involved opposition figures like Kalyan Banerjee, Gaurav Gogoi, and others storming out, temporarily halting proceedings centered on input from Minority Affairs Ministry representatives.

Despite returning after an hour, friction lingered with BJP members, who accused the opposition of mistreating committee chairman Jagadambika Pal. This was the second day in a row of such disruptions.

