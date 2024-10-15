Left Menu

Contentious Walkout: Opposition MPs Clash Over Waqf Bill Deliberations

Several opposition MPs exited a joint parliamentary committee meeting on the Waqf Bill after alleging derogatory remarks by a BJP member. Key figures such as Kalyan Banerjee and Gaurav Gogoi were involved. After about an hour of absence, they returned as tensions with BJP members, who accused them of misconduct, persisted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy erupted on Tuesday when several opposition MPs staged a walkout from a joint committee meeting on the Waqf Bill, protesting alleged derogatory remarks by a BJP member.

The scene involved opposition figures like Kalyan Banerjee, Gaurav Gogoi, and others storming out, temporarily halting proceedings centered on input from Minority Affairs Ministry representatives.

Despite returning after an hour, friction lingered with BJP members, who accused the opposition of mistreating committee chairman Jagadambika Pal. This was the second day in a row of such disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

