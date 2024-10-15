Supreme Court Reaffirms: FIR Quashing Can't Hinder Investigation

The Supreme Court has reiterated its stance that an FIR alleging dishonest conduct, which if backed by evidence discloses a cognisable offence, cannot be quashed to hinder investigation.

A bench led by Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra underscored that an FIR does not have to encompass every detail, and investigations should consider the face value of allegations and collected evidence.

The ruling emerged from an appeal by Somjeet Mallick, contesting a Jharkhand High Court order that quashed an FIR against his accused tenant. The court remanded the matter for re-evaluation, emphasizing thorough consideration of evidence gathered.

(With inputs from agencies.)