Tragic Fire at Iranian Refinery: Fatalities and Injuries Reported

A fire at Pars Petro Shushtar refinery in Khuzestan, Iran has resulted in at least one fatality and several injuries. The incident, believed to be caused by a tanker collision, remains under investigation. Firefighters and rescue teams are on high alert as they manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 02:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 02:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent unfortunate event, a fire broke out at the Pars Petro Shushtar refinery located in Iran's Khuzestan province, resulting in at least one death, according to state media sources.

The governor of Shushtar town assured that the fire is now under control, though firefighters and rescue teams continue to maintain high alert at the scene. The fire reportedly originated from a tanker collision with gasoline tanks, and the situation is currently under investigation.

Authorities in the southwestern region confirmed that several individuals suffered injuries due to the incident, as reported by the state news agency, IRNA.

