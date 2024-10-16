Tragic Fire at Iranian Refinery: Fatalities and Injuries Reported

In a recent unfortunate event, a fire broke out at the Pars Petro Shushtar refinery located in Iran's Khuzestan province, resulting in at least one death, according to state media sources.

The governor of Shushtar town assured that the fire is now under control, though firefighters and rescue teams continue to maintain high alert at the scene. The fire reportedly originated from a tanker collision with gasoline tanks, and the situation is currently under investigation.

Authorities in the southwestern region confirmed that several individuals suffered injuries due to the incident, as reported by the state news agency, IRNA.

(With inputs from agencies.)