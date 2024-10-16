Human Rights Commission Probes Alleged Insult Leading to ADM's Tragic Death

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken significant steps by initiating a case concerning the tragic death of Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu. This action follows a formal complaint implicating Kannur district panchayat president, P P Divya, in connection with Babu's demise.

Judicial member K Byjunath has issued directives to the district administration, demanding thorough investigations by the District Collector and the District Police Chief, with a report expected within two weeks. This move follows allegations of harassment at a farewell function, leading to Babu's suspected suicide.

The unfolding drama is set to continue with the Commission scheduled to reconvene on November 19 at the Kannur government guest house. Key demands in the complaint include compensation for Babu's family and job provisions for his dependents.

(With inputs from agencies.)