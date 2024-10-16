Tensions Flare: Maharajganj Internet Suspension Amid Communal Violence
Internet services remain suspended in Maharajganj following communal violence during a Durga procession in Bahraich, affecting business and daily life. Heavy police patrols and cross-border vigilance with Nepal are in place. Arrests have been made, while authorities strive to restore order.
Mobile internet and broadband services in Maharajganj remained suspended for a third consecutive day amid communal unrest, affecting daily life and local businesses, officials reported.
Despite the disruption, authorities noted a return to normalcy, with no new incidents since Tuesday and increased police presence in critical areas.
The situation arose after violence broke out during a Durga procession in Bahraich, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries, prompting over 50 arrests and heightened international border vigilance with Nepal.
