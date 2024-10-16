Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Maharajganj Internet Suspension Amid Communal Violence

Internet services remain suspended in Maharajganj following communal violence during a Durga procession in Bahraich, affecting business and daily life. Heavy police patrols and cross-border vigilance with Nepal are in place. Arrests have been made, while authorities strive to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:32 IST
Tensions Flare: Maharajganj Internet Suspension Amid Communal Violence
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Mobile internet and broadband services in Maharajganj remained suspended for a third consecutive day amid communal unrest, affecting daily life and local businesses, officials reported.

Despite the disruption, authorities noted a return to normalcy, with no new incidents since Tuesday and increased police presence in critical areas.

The situation arose after violence broke out during a Durga procession in Bahraich, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries, prompting over 50 arrests and heightened international border vigilance with Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

