Union Cabinet Approves Rs. 2,642 Crore Multi-Tracking Railway Project in Uttar Pradesh

Key Rail Infrastructure Boost to Ease Congestion, Improve Connectivity, and Support Regional Growth

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved a crucial multi-tracking railway project with a total estimated cost of ₹2,642 crore. The project, spearheaded by the Ministry of Railways, is designed to alleviate congestion and enhance operations along one of Indian Railways' busiest corridors, spanning the Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh.

A significant part of this development is focused on upgrading the Varanasi-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction route. This corridor plays a vital role in both passenger and freight movement, handling heavy loads of goods such as coal, cement, and food grains, while also serving the increasing demands from tourism and industrial sectors. To address the current congestion issues, the project includes the construction of a rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and the installation of 3rd and 4th railway lines, improving the capacity and efficiency of this critical network.

With anticipated freight traffic of 27.83 MTPA on the proposed stretch, the project aligns with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. This initiative integrates strategic planning to offer seamless transportation for people, goods, and services, promoting the socio-economic development of the region.

The upgrades will extend Indian Railways’ network by approximately 30 kilometers across the two districts. The project also supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission by providing new employment and self-employment opportunities for local communities, helping to drive regional development.

Additionally, the eco-friendly rail project is set to significantly reduce CO2 emissions by 149 crore kilograms, equivalent to the environmental benefits of planting 6 crore trees, further contributing to India's climate goals.

This infrastructure boost promises enhanced connectivity and economic opportunities, fostering self-reliance and growth in the region while supporting India's sustainable development objectives.