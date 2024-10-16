President Demands Urgent Action to Resolve Water and Sanitation Crisis in Mogale City

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for immediate action to address the escalating water and sanitation crisis in the Mogale City Local Municipality, following alarming reports of untreated sewage being discharged into local water systems. This urgent plea comes in response to a News24 article published on October 13, 2024, which detailed the sewage crisis and has been verified as "broadly accurate" by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

During a media briefing on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya conveyed the President's deep concern over the situation, stating that it is "absolutely unacceptable" for the crisis to have reached such untenable levels. “This situation is costing business sustainability, jobs, and livelihoods,” he added.

President Ramaphosa has emphasized the need for accountability for those responsible for the municipality's deteriorating state. The DWS has previously issued multiple notices and directives to the Mogale City Municipality under the National Water Act since 2019, instructing them to rectify the sewage pollution issues. However, these directives have largely been ignored, leading the DWS to lay criminal charges against the municipality for sewage pollution in August 2023. The department is currently collaborating with law enforcement to investigate the situation and compile a case docket.

Magwenya further explained that the President is particularly concerned about the severe risks posed by this pollution to public health, agriculture, economic activity, and the environment. The sewage discharge is adversely affecting the Cradle of Humankind, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which heightens the urgency of the situation.

In response to this crisis, President Ramaphosa has reached out to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, urging him to engage with the municipality under Section 139 of the Constitution. The President has requested that the Premier work closely with local authorities to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to urgently address the sewage crisis. A critical focus of these efforts will be to repair and restore the Percy Stewart wastewater treatment plant to full functionality.

Magwenya highlighted that resolving this crisis may also require collaboration with local businesses, which should be explored as part of the solution. The President's call to action reflects a commitment to safeguarding public health and restoring the integrity of the environment in Mogale City, ensuring that the local community can thrive without the threat of sewage pollution.