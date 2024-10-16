Devastating Airstrike in Lebanon: Rising Tensions Between Israel and Hezbollah

An Israeli airstrike has hit Nabatieh, a key town in southern Lebanon, killing 16 people, including the local mayor. This attack marks one of the most significant assaults on a Lebanese state building amid escalating tensions in the region.

Lebanese officials criticized the strike, viewing it as a direct shift in Israel's military strategy from targeting Hezbollah to targeting the Lebanese state itself. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed his disapproval, stating that the attack intentionally targeted a municipal meeting meant to address services for those displaced by previous Israeli operations.

The ongoing conflict continues to affect both Lebanese and Israeli civilians, with recent clashes pushing tensions to new heights. Diplomatic efforts to mediate a ceasefire seem increasingly fraught as both sides engage in aggressive rhetoric and military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)