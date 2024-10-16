Rocket Tensions Rise: Al Quds Brigades Fire on Israel

The Israeli military announced on Wednesday the sounding of sirens in the southern towns of Nir Am and Sderot, indicating potential rocket attacks.

The announcement lacked further details but quickly followed a statement from the Al Quds Brigades, the militant wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

The group claimed it had launched rockets targeting Sderot, Nir Am, and other regions close to the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)