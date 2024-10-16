Left Menu

Rocket Tensions Rise: Al Quds Brigades Fire on Israel

The Israeli military reported sirens in Nir Am and Sderot, signaling rocket fire. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Al Quds Brigades claimed responsibility, targeting southern Israel near Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:45 IST
The Israeli military announced on Wednesday the sounding of sirens in the southern towns of Nir Am and Sderot, indicating potential rocket attacks.

The announcement lacked further details but quickly followed a statement from the Al Quds Brigades, the militant wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

The group claimed it had launched rockets targeting Sderot, Nir Am, and other regions close to the Gaza Strip.

