UK Budget 2023: Capital Gains Tax Hike on the Horizon?

The UK is set to announce an increase in capital gains tax for share sales in its October 30 budget. Existing reliefs will be targeted to raise revenue, while the Labour Party aims to address a financial deficit left by the previous government. Tax measures remain speculative.

Updated: 17-10-2024 03:33 IST
In a significant development, the UK is expected to announce an increase in capital gains tax rates on share sales in its upcoming budget on October 30, according to reports by The Times. The anticipated hike could be several percentage points, though exact figures were not disclosed.

The finance ministry has refrained from commenting on these speculations, as this will be the Labour Party's first budget since its election victory in July. The budget is being scrutinized to determine who will bear the brunt of tax hikes and where spending reductions will occur to mend a substantial financial deficit left by previous administrations.

According to Reuters, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is contemplating raising taxes and cutting spending totaling 40 billion pounds, aiming to invest in services while stabilizing the economic scenario. Currently, capital gains tax varies from 20% to 28% based on asset type, with share sales for higher earners presently taxed at 20%.

