UN Experts Call for Protection Against Israeli Military Attacks as Olive Harvest Faces Severe Restrictions

The experts highlighted the cultural and economic significance of olive farming for Palestinians, noting the long-standing relationship between the people and their ancient olive trees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:54 IST
The UN experts urged Israeli forces to refrain from interfering in this year's olive harvest and focus instead on withdrawing the occupation and dismantling illegal settlements. Image Credit:

Palestinian farmers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank are enduring the most dangerous olive harvest season ever, according to UN experts, who have condemned escalating violence and harassment by Israeli settlers and military forces. This intimidation, alongside restrictions on access to lands, threatens the food sovereignty of Palestinian families and undermines their self-determination, the experts warned.

In 2023, the West Bank olive harvest was marred by an unprecedented rise in movement restrictions and settler violence, with Palestinians facing physical assaults, destruction of property and crops, and theft of livestock. Settlers have increasingly blocked access to Palestinian lands and water sources, causing severe displacement across the region. In 2022, Palestinians saw the highest levels of settler violence in recent history, alongside Israel’s largest land seizures in over 30 years.

The experts highlighted the cultural and economic significance of olive farming for Palestinians, noting the long-standing relationship between the people and their ancient olive trees. Destroying orchards and blocking access to harvest sites are seen as part of Israel's settlement expansion strategy, they said. Due to Israeli-imposed restrictions, over 96,000 dunums of olive-cultivated land remained unharvested in 2023, resulting in the loss of 1,200 metric tons of olive oil worth approximately $10 million.

The situation has worsened as "prior coordination" permits, essential for Palestinian farmers to access their land, have increasingly been revoked, with agricultural gates along the West Bank Barrier mostly closed during the 2023 season. This has further obstructed farmers' access to their orchards.

The UN experts urged Israeli forces to refrain from interfering in this year's olive harvest and focus instead on withdrawing the occupation and dismantling illegal settlements. They cited a July 2024 International Court of Justice ruling, which reaffirmed Israel’s obligation to end its occupation, dismantle settlements, and provide reparations for human rights violations.

The experts also called for an international protective presence to act as a buffer between Palestinian farmers and their aggressors, ensuring safety for farmers and their families. The Special Rapporteur on the right to food is set to present a thematic report, focusing on Palestinian food sovereignty, to the UN General Assembly on 18 October 2024.  

