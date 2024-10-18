Left Menu

Money-Laundering Scandal: Key Arrests in Bihar's IAS and Political Circles

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Bihar IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in a money-laundering case. The arrests came after fresh searches and are linked to a FIR from the Bihar Police.

Updated: 18-10-2024 22:14 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made significant arrests on Friday, taking into custody Bihar-cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in connection with a money-laundering investigation. Official reports indicate the arrests occurred under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED's crackdown involved Hans being apprehended in Patna, while Yadav was detained in Delhi. These developments were part of an intensified effort by the agency, which initiated fresh searches earlier that day.

Sanjeev Hans, a 1997-batch IAS official, has previously held the principal secretary position in Bihar's energy department. Meanwhile, Gulab Yadav, a prominent Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) figure, served as an MLA for the Jhanjharpur Assembly seat in Madhubani district from 2015 to 2020. The case's origins trace back to a Bihar Police FIR.

