Telangana Launches Comprehensive Caste Survey to Empower Backward Classes

Telangana's Backward Classes Commission has initiated a caste survey, commencing public hearings across the state from October 28. Gathering crucial data on social, educational, and economic status, the survey aims to inform reservation quotas for backward classes in local bodies. Completion is expected by December 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes has embarked on a significant initiative to conduct a caste survey throughout the state. This process begins with public hearings set to take place in the headquarters of the 10 former districts, effectively covering all 33 current districts, starting October 28.

In a statement, the Commission announced additional public hearings at its office on November 12 dedicated to NGOs, institutions, and caste/welfare associations, followed by a general public session on November 13. Chairman G Niranjan highlighted the deployment of approximately 80,000 enumerators and 10,000 supervisors for this comprehensive survey.

As stated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the data submission deadline is December 9. The survey will capture crucial information about the social, educational, and economic status of citizens, assessing any political opportunities accessed. Findings will guide recommendations on reservation percentages for backward classes in local bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

