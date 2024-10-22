G. Kishan Reddy Unveils HPEC Report on Overburden Utilization in Coal Sector

In a pivotal step towards sustainability, Union Minister of Coal & Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, today unveiled the Report of the High-Powered Expert Committee (HPEC) on the Gainful Utilization of Overburden (OB) in the Coal Sector. The event, held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, also saw the participation of Union Minister of State for Coal & Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, and senior officials from coal and lignite public sector units (PSUs).

The HPEC, composed of experts from five central ministries, NITI Aayog, and coal companies, focused on innovative strategies for the utilization of overburden (OB), traditionally regarded as waste in coal mining operations. The report reframes OB as a valuable asset, capable of driving environmental sustainability, economic development, and employment generation in local communities.

OB as a Resource: Traditionally discarded soil, rocks, and minerals from mining, OB is now positioned as a resource to be integrated into the economic value chain. This approach supports the goal of sustainable mining practices.

Manufactured Sand (M-Sand) Production: The report highlights the potential of processing OB to produce M-Sand, an alternative to river sand used in construction. This will reduce environmental degradation caused by excessive river sand mining and create new revenue streams for coal companies.

Economic and Environmental Benefits: Processing OB not only generates revenue but also creates local jobs, particularly through the establishment of OB-to-M-Sand processing plants. Additionally, effective OB utilization reclaims land for agriculture and infrastructure projects, while decreasing reliance on river sand helps protect ecosystems.

Additional Resources: The report also points out the potential to extract valuable resources like clay, limestone, and rare earth elements from OB, further supporting infrastructure development and reducing environmental impact.

Circular Economy: This initiative is part of the coal sector's push towards a circular economy, where waste is minimized and resources are repurposed for economic benefit. The Ministry of Coal has already commissioned four OB processing plants and five OB-to-M-Sand pilot plants, with six more in various stages of development.

Community and Environmental Impact:

The HPEC report emphasizes the positive impact of OB utilization on local economies and the environment. By transforming OB into usable materials, the initiative promotes job creation and boosts the livelihoods of communities in coal mining areas. It also advances land reclamation efforts, turning previously unusable OB dumps into productive land for agriculture or infrastructure development.

The Ministry of Coal, in collaboration with stakeholders, is committed to implementing the report’s recommendations, aligning with India's broader goals of environmental sustainability and resource efficiency. The Amlohri Plant in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, is among the facilities already contributing to this vision.

By addressing key environmental and economic challenges, the report is expected to play a significant role in driving the coal sector towards more sustainable and efficient practices, benefiting both the economy and the environment.