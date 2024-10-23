Govt Supports Charities with New Legislation Allowing Online Fundraising

Charities like Pet Refuge and the Heart Foundation can now permanently operate and advertise their lotteries online, thanks to new legislation announced by Minister of Internal Affairs, Brooke van Velden.

The temporary law permitting non-commercial lotteries to be run online was set to expire at the end of October, which would have forced charities to revert to selling tickets in person or by mail and to cease any digital advertising.

“In an increasingly digital world, this would have had significant negative impacts on the ability of charities to fundraise,” said van Velden. “Selling tickets in person comes with additional costs and limits customer reach, reducing the revenue that can go towards vital community work.”

The government has acted swiftly to ensure charities can continue to fundraise efficiently. Van Velden noted that charities like Pet Refuge and the Heart Foundation welcomed the change, as it enables them to continue their essential work with stable fundraising methods.

“These charities make a meaningful difference in the lives of New Zealanders, and I am pleased this change provides them with the certainty to keep promoting their lotteries without worrying about compliance issues,” she added.

The legislation passed its third reading, solidifying the permanent status of online lottery operations for non-profits. Currently, 46 organisations, including the Coastguard, Auckland Rescue Helicopter, and smaller community groups, are licensed to run these charitable lotteries across New Zealand.