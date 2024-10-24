President Boakai Launches Liberia's First Doctoral Programs at University of Liberia

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has officially inaugurated Liberia’s first-ever doctoral programs at the University of Liberia, marking a significant advancement in the country's academic landscape. The historic event, held at the university’s Capitol Hill Campus, saw the launch of PhD programs in Health Sciences and Education Administration, positioning Liberia to enhance its intellectual and research capacities on a global scale.

During the ceremony, President Boakai highlighted the transformative nature of the new programs, which align with the government’s long-term vision for inclusive development, as outlined in the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID). This national plan prioritizes education alongside agriculture, infrastructure, rule of law, sanitation, and tourism.

“This is a turning point for Liberia’s higher education. These doctoral programs represent my administration’s commitment to advancing academic excellence, research, and innovation in Liberia,” President Boakai remarked. He emphasized that the programs will help Liberia thrive in a knowledge-driven global economy by enhancing the nation’s intellectual and scientific capabilities.

The introduction of the PhD programs is part of Liberia’s broader efforts to address challenges in the educational system, particularly issues related to access, quality, and outcomes. Boakai affirmed his administration's commitment to improving higher education through increased budget allocations for infrastructure and research, as well as partnerships with international institutions.

The newly launched PhD in Education program offers specialized tracks in Educational Administration, Measurements and Evaluation, and Curriculum and Instruction. These fields are designed to cultivate advanced leadership skills, with a focus on improving educational policies and outcomes across the country.

In the Health Sciences, the doctoral program will cover two key areas: Biomedical Sciences, focusing on Immunology, Virology, and Microbiology, and Public Health, with an emphasis on Epidemiology and Biostatistics. These specializations aim to expand the university’s research potential, contributing to advancements in healthcare and public health in Liberia and beyond.

The launch of these PhD programs is expected to attract international scholars and researchers, enhancing Liberia’s reputation as an emerging hub for innovation and research in West Africa. President Boakai also acknowledged the critical support from the Consortium of United States Universities for the Support of Higher Education in Liberia and other partners for their contributions to the success of the initiative.

In his closing remarks, President Boakai commended the University of Liberia’s leadership and the first cohort of doctoral students for their commitment to pioneering this important endeavor. He urged the students to uphold the values of integrity, academic rigor, and innovation as they embark on this journey.

With the launch of these programs, the University of Liberia is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education and healthcare in the country, while also contributing to global academic and research advancements. “The future of Liberia’s academic excellence begins here today,” President Boakai declared, officially launching the doctoral programs.

This milestone signals a new chapter for Liberia’s academic sector, with the potential to drive national development and equip future generations with the advanced skills needed to thrive in a competitive global environment.