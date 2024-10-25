Left Menu

Punjab Police Leverage PIT-NDPS Act in Major Drug Trafficking Case

Punjab Police have detained Avtar Singh, a notorious drug smuggler, for two years under the PIT-NDPS Act. This marks a first for using such stringent provisions. Singh, linked to smuggling operations with Pakistan, has been previously convicted in two drug trafficking cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:31 IST
Punjab Police Leverage PIT-NDPS Act in Major Drug Trafficking Case
drug smuggler
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark operation, Punjab Police have successfully utilized the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act to detain a top drug smuggler for two years. The move marks a significant step in combatting the narcotics menace in the region.

Avtar Singh, later known as Tari, was apprehended in Shahur Kalan, a border village in Gurdaspur district, marking the first instance of preventive detention under Sections 3 (1) and 10 of the Act. The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, highlighted this preventive measure as a notable success in curbing drug smuggling activities.

Singh, a key player in the illegal trafficking of narcotics, was involved in smuggling 231 kilograms of heroin and maintaining connections with Pakistan-based smugglers. Previously convicted in related cases, Singh's latest detention underscores the Punjab Police's continued crackdown on drug networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024