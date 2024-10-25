Punjab Police Leverage PIT-NDPS Act in Major Drug Trafficking Case

In a landmark operation, Punjab Police have successfully utilized the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act to detain a top drug smuggler for two years. The move marks a significant step in combatting the narcotics menace in the region.

Avtar Singh, later known as Tari, was apprehended in Shahur Kalan, a border village in Gurdaspur district, marking the first instance of preventive detention under Sections 3 (1) and 10 of the Act. The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, highlighted this preventive measure as a notable success in curbing drug smuggling activities.

Singh, a key player in the illegal trafficking of narcotics, was involved in smuggling 231 kilograms of heroin and maintaining connections with Pakistan-based smugglers. Previously convicted in related cases, Singh's latest detention underscores the Punjab Police's continued crackdown on drug networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)