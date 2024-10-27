Cyclone Dana's Aftermath: Odisha Battles Flooding and Damage

Odisha is grappling with the severe impacts of Cyclone Dana, which has affected 35.95 lakh people across 14 districts. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reported that 8,10,896 people have been evacuated to 6,210 cyclone relief centers, ensuring their safety amid the adverse conditions.

The cyclone's wrath was particularly felt in districts like Kendrapara, Balasore, and Bhadrak, though human casualties have thankfully been averted. Those displaced have been sheltered in 1,178 cyclone relief centers, where essential aid, including cooked meals and polythene sheets for those who lost their homes, is being provided.

Cyclone Dana, which struck early Friday, inflicted damage on around 5,840 houses and caused substantial crop losses. As the Budhabalang and Kansabansa rivers remain swollen, the government plans to offer permanent housing solutions to mitigate future risks. A central team may visit to assess damages for potential federal assistance.

