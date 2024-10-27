Left Menu

Cyclone Dana's Aftermath: Odisha Battles Flooding and Damage

Cyclone Dana has affected 35.95 lakh people across 14 districts in Odisha. Over 8 lakh individuals were evacuated to relief centers, with Kendrapara, Balasore, and Bhadrak being the hardest hit. The cyclone caused significant damage to homes and crops, and a central team will assess further damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:29 IST
Odisha is grappling with the severe impacts of Cyclone Dana, which has affected 35.95 lakh people across 14 districts. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reported that 8,10,896 people have been evacuated to 6,210 cyclone relief centers, ensuring their safety amid the adverse conditions.

The cyclone's wrath was particularly felt in districts like Kendrapara, Balasore, and Bhadrak, though human casualties have thankfully been averted. Those displaced have been sheltered in 1,178 cyclone relief centers, where essential aid, including cooked meals and polythene sheets for those who lost their homes, is being provided.

Cyclone Dana, which struck early Friday, inflicted damage on around 5,840 houses and caused substantial crop losses. As the Budhabalang and Kansabansa rivers remain swollen, the government plans to offer permanent housing solutions to mitigate future risks. A central team may visit to assess damages for potential federal assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

