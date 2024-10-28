India's Global Influence: A New Era of Opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Monday that India is capturing global attention, with nations keen to explore opportunities and forge partnerships across various sectors. Speaking at a development project launch in Gujarat's Amreli district, he noted the international eagerness witnessed at the recent BRICS summit in Kazan.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent visit to New Delhi saw an announcement to grant 90,000 visas annually to Indians, urging the country's youth to prepare with the necessary skills. Modi underscored this initiative as a testament to India's growing global influence and recognition.

Highlighting India's appeal for investments, he cited the growth of Amreli's dairy cooperative from 25 to 700 villages since 2007. Modi also announced plans to develop Amreli's ports under the central port-led growth strategy, reinforcing India's expanding infrastructure and international relations.

