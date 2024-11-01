Left Menu

Tragic Diwali Shooting in Delhi: Family Celebration Turns Fatal

A tragic shooting occurred outside a residence in Delhi's Shahdara on Diwali night, resulting in the death of Akash Sharma and his teenage nephew, Rishabh. Akash's son, Krish, was injured. Police suspect personal enmity as the motive behind the attack, with investigations currently ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family celebration turned deadly in Delhi's Shahdara district when two armed men opened fire outside a residence, leaving two people dead and another injured. The victims, 40-year-old Akash Sharma and his 16-year-old nephew Rishabh Sharma, were killed, while Akash's 10-year-old son, Krish Sharma, sustained injuries.

The incident happened around 8 pm during Diwali celebrations in the Farsh Bazar area. According to police officials, a PCR call was received at 8:30 pm, and a team was dispatched to the scene, where they found evidence of the shooting.

Eyewitnesses reported a bizarre moment before the tragedy unfolded, claiming the accused had shown respect by touching Akash Sharma's feet prior to opening fire. The police are investigating the possibility of personal enmity, based on initial findings and will be recording statements from the family members involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

