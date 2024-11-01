Left Menu

US Expands Sanctions Amidst Global Efforts to Isolate Russian War Machine

The US has enacted sanctions on 275 individuals and entities, including 15 from India, in a global effort to curb support for Russia's military capacity. Countries like China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkiye face penalties for supplying Russia with crucial technology. The sanctions aim to disrupt global evasion networks and target key Russian defense sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has intensified its sanction measures, targeting 275 individuals and entities, among them 15 Indian names, for aiding Russia's military framework. The sweeping action underscores a determined effort to choke off technological and operational support crucial to Russia's war activities.

Nations including China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkiye are also in the line of fire for facilitating the transfer of advanced technology and equipment that fuels Russia's military aspirations. The U.S. Department of Treasury, in its statement, emphasized the broader strategy to dismantle global networks that evade international sanctions.

"Effective and enduring action is fundamental to stifling Russia's war capabilities," stated Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo. Meanwhile, the sanctions also put several key Russian defense producers and importers under the lens, targeting infrastructure pivotal for military advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

