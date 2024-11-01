US Expands Sanctions Amidst Global Efforts to Isolate Russian War Machine

The United States has intensified its sanction measures, targeting 275 individuals and entities, among them 15 Indian names, for aiding Russia's military framework. The sweeping action underscores a determined effort to choke off technological and operational support crucial to Russia's war activities.

Nations including China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkiye are also in the line of fire for facilitating the transfer of advanced technology and equipment that fuels Russia's military aspirations. The U.S. Department of Treasury, in its statement, emphasized the broader strategy to dismantle global networks that evade international sanctions.

"Effective and enduring action is fundamental to stifling Russia's war capabilities," stated Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo. Meanwhile, the sanctions also put several key Russian defense producers and importers under the lens, targeting infrastructure pivotal for military advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)