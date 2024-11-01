Left Menu

Navigating Waters: Sri Lankan President Seeks Resolution to Fishing Disputes

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha to discuss resolving fishing disputes and strengthening bilateral relations. The talks included reviewing Indian-assisted projects and exploring collaborations in power, energy, and digitalisation. Dissanayake aims to advance these areas in Sri Lanka with India's help.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a bid to address ongoing tensions, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha engaged in talks focusing on long-term solutions to the fishing disputes between their nations.

The meeting underscored the desire to boost India-Sri Lanka relations, reviewing Indian-assisted projects and contemplating collaborations in power, energy, and digital sectors. With a keen interest in India's expertise, President Dissanayake expressed intentions to enhance these areas in Sri Lanka with New Delhi's backing.

Amid tense discussions, the leaders emphasized resolving disputes in the Northern Sea, ensuring respect for fishermen's needs on both sides. As President Dissanayake prepares for an upcoming visit to India, which has yet to be scheduled, both nations aim to protect their fishing communities and strengthen bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

