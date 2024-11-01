Digital Life Certificates Surge: Record 1.8 Lakh Generated in One Day

In an unprecedented move, more than 1.8 lakh pensioners have successfully generated their digital life certificates on the first day of a nationwide campaign, according to a statement from the Centre on Friday.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has initiated its third nationwide digital life certificate (DLC) campaign. This large-scale effort spans 800 cities and districts and runs from November 1 to November 30.

The initiative emphasizes advanced face-authentication technology, overseen by the Ministry of Electronics and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It aims to make the process more seamless for elderly pensioners, supported by collaborations with financial and governmental bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)