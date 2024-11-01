Left Menu

Digital Life Certificates Surge: Record 1.8 Lakh Generated in One Day

Over 1.8 lakh pensioners generated their digital life certificates on the first day of a special campaign. The initiative aims to promote face-authentication technology across 800 cities in India, running throughout November. The Ministry of Electronics and UIDAI provide technical support, enhancing ease for elderly pensioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:27 IST
  • India

In an unprecedented move, more than 1.8 lakh pensioners have successfully generated their digital life certificates on the first day of a nationwide campaign, according to a statement from the Centre on Friday.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has initiated its third nationwide digital life certificate (DLC) campaign. This large-scale effort spans 800 cities and districts and runs from November 1 to November 30.

The initiative emphasizes advanced face-authentication technology, overseen by the Ministry of Electronics and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It aims to make the process more seamless for elderly pensioners, supported by collaborations with financial and governmental bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

