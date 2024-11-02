Left Menu

Singapore Advocates for Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Aid Efforts

Singapore, amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict, is pushing for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. The nation has raised significant funds for humanitarian aid, collaborating with various international partners to provide essential relief to affected populations.

Updated: 02-11-2024 07:55 IST
Singapore has called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza and demanded the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages. Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan expressed deep concern over recent Israeli legislation barring the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA from operating in Israel and occupied East Jerusalem, fearing it could hinder crucial UN relief efforts in Gaza.

Singapore commended the work of Unicef and UNRWA for their life-saving support. At a local charity event, the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) donated SGD700,000 to Unicef. This marked Singapore's fifth wave of humanitarian aid to Gaza, totaling approximately SGD18 million in donations so far, combining resources from RLAF's fundraising and a contribution from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr. Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore's stance to Israel, stating its military response has been excessive. The Republic is working with partners like Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, and Cyprus to distribute aid effectively. The RLAF's ongoing fundraising campaign, in collaboration with partners such as Unicef, aims to provide essential relief to children and families in Gaza.

