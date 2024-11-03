Left Menu

Journalist Reza Valizadeh Detained in Iran: Uncertainty Surrounds Case

Reza Valizadeh, an Iranian-American journalist previously affiliated with a U.S. government-funded broadcaster, is reportedly detained by Iran. The U.S. State Department has confirmed his detention, though Iran has not acknowledged it. The situation remains unclear as various U.S. and Iranian officials refrain from commenting.

03-11-2024
Reza Valizadeh, an Iranian-American journalist formerly associated with a U.S. government-funded broadcaster, is reportedly being detained in Iran. The Associated Press reported on Sunday, citing information from U.S. authorities, that Valizadeh's arrest has been confirmed by the U.S. State Department.

Valizadeh was employed by Radio Farda, a division of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty controlled by the U.S. Agency for Global Media, the AP reported. The U.S. State Department did not immediately answer a Reuters request for comment, which was made outside of regular business hours.

The AP report highlighted that Iran has yet to confirm Valizadeh's detention. Both Iran's United Nations mission and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs have not provided responses to media inquiries, further complicating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

