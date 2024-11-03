Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Bar Association Protests Ghaziabad Lawyers' Clash

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has announced a work abstention to protest a police lathi charge on lawyers in Ghaziabad court. They demand the suspension of officials involved and compensation for injured lawyers. A criminal contempt petition against the Ghaziabad district judge is planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) will abstain from judicial work on Monday to protest a police lathi charge against lawyers in Ghaziabad court.

The HCBA demands immediate suspension of police officers and Ghaziabad District Judge Anil Kumar, alleged to have instigated the incident on October 29. In an emergency meeting, they also sought compensation for the injured lawyers.

The confrontation occurred after police were called to remove protesting lawyers from the courtroom, resulting in injuries and allegations of arson. The HCBA plans to file a criminal contempt petition against the judge, aiming to prevent future incidents.

