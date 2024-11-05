Washington State's Climate Commitment Act Faces Repeal Challenge

In Washington state, voters are faced with the decision to either uphold or repeal the Climate Commitment Act, a pivotal piece of legislation that compels companies to cut carbon emissions while generating billions in revenue. This law, deemed one of the most progressive of its kind, is under scrutiny as it stands accused of driving up energy prices.

Passed only two years ago, the Climate Commitment Act requires major polluters to purchase allowances to emit greenhouse gases, aiming to halve carbon emissions by 2030. While opponents blame it for high costs, supporters warn that repealing the law could cost the state billions in revenue, crucial for various environmental and community initiatives.

The repeal campaign, led by Let's Go Washington and financed by hedge fund executive Brian Heywood, labels the act as a "hidden gas tax." Meanwhile, the Office of Financial Management has forecasted a potential loss of nearly USD 4 billion from the state budget if the law is repealed. Washington, only the second state after California to implement this program, risks derailing its future climate endeavors and partnerships with other states should the act be overturned.

(With inputs from agencies.)