Mysterious Death at Tahsildar's Office Sparks Investigation

A tragic incident occurred when a 35-year-old Second Division Assistant, Rudranna Yadavannavar, was found dead in the Tahsildar's office. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter. Key figures allegedly responsible for his death are being scrutinized. CCTV footage is being analyzed for further insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a Second Division Assistant was discovered dead in the Tahsildar's office, as confirmed by police. The individual, identified as 35-year-old Rudranna Yadavannavar, appeared to have taken his own life.

A comprehensive investigation is underway after Yadavannavar's wife filed a complaint, naming three individuals she claimed were responsible for his death. The accused include Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral, staff member Ashok Kabbaligar, and Somu, an aide to minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Authorities are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from the scene to piece together the circumstances surrounding the assistant's death. Further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

