Mysterious Death at Tahsildar's Office Sparks Investigation

In a tragic turn of events, a Second Division Assistant was discovered dead in the Tahsildar's office, as confirmed by police. The individual, identified as 35-year-old Rudranna Yadavannavar, appeared to have taken his own life.

A comprehensive investigation is underway after Yadavannavar's wife filed a complaint, naming three individuals she claimed were responsible for his death. The accused include Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral, staff member Ashok Kabbaligar, and Somu, an aide to minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Authorities are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from the scene to piece together the circumstances surrounding the assistant's death. Further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.

