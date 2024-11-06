Closing the Gates: Turmoil at the Mozambique-South Africa Border

In light of escalating tensions in Mozambique following last month's contentious election, South Africa has closed its principal border crossing with its neighbor. Reports of arson have led to safety concerns, prompting this closure.

Michael Masiapato of the Border Management Authority cited public safety as the reason behind the decision, stating the border will remain shut until conditions stabilize. Violence has marred these protests, with demonstrators clashing with authorities.

Presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, challenging the official election outcome, has rallied supporters in a push against the ruling party, Frelimo. Human rights groups report excessive force by authorities, including the use of live rounds.

