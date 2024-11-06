Left Menu

Delhi High Court Restrains Advertising Against Oats Brand

The Delhi High Court has restrained Alpino Health Foods from publishing ads disparaging oats. Marico Limited, owning 'Saffola Oats', filed a lawsuit claiming Alpino's ad campaign, which labels oats consumption a scam, harms its market share. The court issued an interim injunction against such ads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:47 IST
The Delhi High Court has issued an interim injunction against Alpino Health Foods to stop publishing advertisements that disparage oats as a food category.

This legal action follows a complaint from Marico Limited, which claims that Alpino's advertising campaign, suggesting oats consumption as a scam, directly impacts its market position. Marico sells 'Saffola Oats', a leader in the oats segment.

Judge Mini Pushkarna noted that Marico has a strong case for the injunction to prevent irreparable damage. The order restrains Alpino from disseminating harmful advertisements via social media or any other platforms. The court has summoned Alpino to respond to the lawsuit, which also highlights alleged misrepresentation and derogatory remarks about oats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

