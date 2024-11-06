Delhi High Court Restrains Advertising Against Oats Brand

The Delhi High Court has issued an interim injunction against Alpino Health Foods to stop publishing advertisements that disparage oats as a food category.

This legal action follows a complaint from Marico Limited, which claims that Alpino's advertising campaign, suggesting oats consumption as a scam, directly impacts its market position. Marico sells 'Saffola Oats', a leader in the oats segment.

Judge Mini Pushkarna noted that Marico has a strong case for the injunction to prevent irreparable damage. The order restrains Alpino from disseminating harmful advertisements via social media or any other platforms. The court has summoned Alpino to respond to the lawsuit, which also highlights alleged misrepresentation and derogatory remarks about oats.

(With inputs from agencies.)