Left Menu

South Asian Bar Association Advocates for Change Amid Political Uncertainty

The South Asian Bar Association (SABA) calls for comprehensive immigration reform following a divisive election cycle. SABA urges improvements to the H-1B program and increased representation of South Asian attorneys. It also emphasizes ongoing efforts to protect the rights of South Asians across policy issues under the new administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2024 02:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 02:41 IST
South Asian Bar Association Advocates for Change Amid Political Uncertainty
  • Country:
  • United States

The recent election cycle has left behind a trail of uncertainty and division, prompting the South Asian Bar Association (SABA) to push for substantial immigration reform, particularly aimed at enhancing the H-1B program. The organization's leaders stress the need for reform while advocating for the rights of the South Asian community in America.

SABA North America expressed its commitment to engage with President-elect Donald Trump and his administration to ensure that their community's concerns are considered across various policy issues, including immigration, racial justice, and religious discrimination. Key priorities include promoting reproductive justice and increasing the representation of South Asian attorneys in the judiciary.

The association remains dedicated to supporting its members and defending the constitutional rights of the South Asian community. By collaborating with chapters and partners, SABA endeavors to protect and enhance the rights and achievements of South Asians throughout the United States.

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024