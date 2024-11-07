South Asian Bar Association Advocates for Change Amid Political Uncertainty

The recent election cycle has left behind a trail of uncertainty and division, prompting the South Asian Bar Association (SABA) to push for substantial immigration reform, particularly aimed at enhancing the H-1B program. The organization's leaders stress the need for reform while advocating for the rights of the South Asian community in America.

SABA North America expressed its commitment to engage with President-elect Donald Trump and his administration to ensure that their community's concerns are considered across various policy issues, including immigration, racial justice, and religious discrimination. Key priorities include promoting reproductive justice and increasing the representation of South Asian attorneys in the judiciary.

The association remains dedicated to supporting its members and defending the constitutional rights of the South Asian community. By collaborating with chapters and partners, SABA endeavors to protect and enhance the rights and achievements of South Asians throughout the United States.