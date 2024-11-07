NHTKL Launches 'Lenaka' Memorial Lectures to Celebrate Traditional Leaders and Uplift Communities

The National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders (NHTKL), known for upholding cultural values and traditions, is set to launch an annual memorial lecture series titled Lenaka. Named after the Setswana word for "elephant tusk," Lenaka also refers to a traditional ring symbolizing wisdom, strength, and protection. These qualities resonate with the leadership traits celebrated through the series, which seeks to honour influential figures in traditional leadership.

Honoring Heroes of Tradition with Lenaka

The Lenaka Memorial Lectures serve to commemorate past and present heroes within traditional leadership, celebrating individuals whose legacies have shaped the cultural and historical landscape of South Africa. These lectures aim not only to remember these leaders but also to inspire societal unity, foster cultural preservation, and encourage the sharing of knowledge and heritage.

Drawing on the symbolism of the horn, which historically summoned communities and marked significant transitions, the lecture series emphasizes communal reflection and wisdom. By gathering communities together in this way, NHTKL intends to preserve and strengthen cultural traditions for future generations.

Inaugural Lecture to Honor Queen Manthatisi

The inaugural lecture, scheduled for November 14, 2024, will pay tribute to Queen Manthatisi of Batlokoa ba Mota in QwaQwa, Free State. Queen Manthatisi, who led her people from 1813 to 1824, is celebrated as a courageous and wise leader. Initially ascending the throne as a regent for her son, Queen Manthatisi emerged as a powerful figure known for her dedication to the Batlokoa community and her bravery in defending them from external threats.

The lecture will explore her life and legacy, from her roots in a family of warriors to her steadfast leadership despite challenges. Her resilience and strategic acumen are viewed as an inspiration, with her legacy continuing to serve as a powerful example for future generations of leaders.

November: A Month of Renewal

Choosing November as the month for this memorial lecture series aligns with the African calendar, which marks November as a month of renewal, procreation, and new beginnings. According to the NHTKL, this timing signifies the start of a "memorialization journey," unveiling untold histories and celebrating leaders who shaped their communities.

Theme and Broader Community Goals

The Lenaka Memorial Lectures will be presented under the theme “Traditional leaders looking back to take the institution forward.” In addition to honoring influential figures, NHTKL will collaborate with partners to promote socioeconomic development in traditional communities, focusing on initiatives to enhance social welfare and economic opportunities.

This initiative demonstrates NHTKL’s commitment to preserving South Africa’s cultural heritage while fostering social upliftment and economic progress in the communities they serve.