Minister Calls for Investment in Assistive Technologies to Enhance Quality of Life for Persons with Disabilities

Deputy Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, recently highlighted the urgent need to invest in assistive technologies that improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. Speaking at the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) symposium in Umgababa, Durban, Letsike underscored the transformative role that technology plays in bridging accessibility gaps, a key topic ahead of the upcoming District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo.

"We must focus on research and the development of affordable, accessible technologies that aid communication, mobility, and access to information," Letsike remarked, stressing that these innovations are not merely tools but essential components of a fair, inclusive society.

During the symposium, held in the build-up to South Africa’s Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM), Letsike called for strengthened partnerships between the government, private sector, academia, and disability-focused organisations. Such collaborations, she stated, can foster rapid innovation within the ICT field, enabling people with disabilities to benefit from advancements in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and automation.

Shifting the Focus: From Medical Models to Rights-Based Inclusion

Letsike advocated for a paradigm shift, urging society to move beyond a medicalised view of disability towards a human rights-centered approach. “It is critical to reframe disability in terms of human rights and development,” she said, emphasizing that inclusive policies, community-based services, and adaptable housing are essential to supporting the independence and autonomy of persons with disabilities.

“This means that we not only promote digital accessibility but ensure that the design of new technologies incorporates inclusivity from the outset,” Letsike explained.

ICT as a Tool for Independence and Inclusion

Letsike highlighted the invaluable role of ICT in promoting disability rights, particularly in enhancing accessibility, inclusion, and independence. The Deputy Minister noted that accessible technology opens doors to education, employment, and social engagement, contributing to an empowered and self-sufficient society.

"Inclusive technology goes beyond functional use; it dismantles barriers and fosters a society that values every individual's unique abilities," she stated.

A Call for Reformed Social Protection for Greater Independence

The Deputy Minister also advocated for a reformed social protection scheme to empower individuals with disabilities. Such a system would ensure that people with disabilities receive the necessary financial support to live independently, make personal decisions, and avoid institutionalization.

“This reform includes eliminating barriers to education and employment, allowing persons with disabilities to participate fully in society and achieve self-sufficiency," Letsike added. She underscored that human rights are universal principles that uphold every individual’s dignity, freedom, and equality, not privileges that must be earned.

Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM) Focused on Inclusive Society

The symposium coincided with the launch of DRAM, which takes place from 3 November to 3 December. The 2024 theme, “Celebrating 30 Years of Democracy: Creating a Disability-Inclusive Society for a Better Quality of Life and Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” reflects the South African government’s commitment to creating a barrier-free society. This year’s DRAM serves as a reminder that people with disabilities should be full, active participants in the country’s economy and broader social life.

Each week of DRAM addresses key priorities from the national agenda and the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities:

Week One: Focuses on aligning economic growth with the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Week Two: Advocates for the inclusion of every child with a disability.

Week Three: Aims to build a government dedicated to a progressive disability rights agenda.

Week Four: Concentrates on creating safe, inclusive communities for persons with disabilities.

Letsike concluded with a call to action, urging each individual and institution to contribute to raising awareness about disability rights. “We must all do our part, from wherever we are, to create a society that respects and promotes the rights of persons with disabilities,” she affirmed.

Through her call for collaboration and investment in inclusive policies and assistive technologies, Letsike painted a vision of a society where each person, regardless of disability, is supported to live with dignity, autonomy, and equal opportunity.