Notorious Criminal Gunned Down in Bhilai: Police Action in Self-Defense

A notorious history-sheeter was fatally shot by police in Bhilai city, Chhattisgarh, on Friday. Senior Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla confirmed the identity of the deceased as Amit Jose, aged 32.

Police were acting on a tip-off when Jose was spotted near Jayanti Stadium on a two-wheeler with an associate. While the associate managed to flee, Jose attempted to escape and fired at the police, prompting them to retaliate in self-defense.

Jose had been on the run in connection with an attempted murder case from June, in which he injured two individuals in Sector 7. With over 35 cases to his name, including murder and loot, a Rs 30,000 reward had been placed on his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)