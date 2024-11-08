Left Menu

Notorious Criminal Gunned Down in Bhilai: Police Action in Self-Defense

A history-sheeter, Amit Jose, was killed by police in Bhilai city, Durg district, after he opened fire at them. Jose, who had multiple charges, was on the run after a murder attempt case. Police retaliated in self-defense, ending his criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:50 IST
Notorious Criminal Gunned Down in Bhilai: Police Action in Self-Defense
history-sheeter
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious history-sheeter was fatally shot by police in Bhilai city, Chhattisgarh, on Friday. Senior Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla confirmed the identity of the deceased as Amit Jose, aged 32.

Police were acting on a tip-off when Jose was spotted near Jayanti Stadium on a two-wheeler with an associate. While the associate managed to flee, Jose attempted to escape and fired at the police, prompting them to retaliate in self-defense.

Jose had been on the run in connection with an attempted murder case from June, in which he injured two individuals in Sector 7. With over 35 cases to his name, including murder and loot, a Rs 30,000 reward had been placed on his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024