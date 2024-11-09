Left Menu

Diddy Proposes $50 Million Bail Amid Sex Trafficking Charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has proposed a $50 million bail package to secure his release from a Brooklyn jail, where he faces charges related to sex trafficking. His lawyer filed for his release, offering a bond secured by his Miami home and constant monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 02:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 02:18 IST
Diddy Proposes $50 Million Bail Amid Sex Trafficking Charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is seeking a $50 million bail package for his release from a Brooklyn prison, where he's been held on criminal sex trafficking charges for the past eight weeks.

Combs, who pleaded not guilty to the charges on September 17, is accused of using his business network, including Bad Boy Entertainment, to transport individuals across state lines for recorded sexual events termed 'Freak Offs.'

His attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, has appealed to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian to allow Combs' release by securing the bail with his $48 million Miami property, with support from family co-signers and 24/7 security supervision, ensuring no contact with the case's alleged victims or witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024