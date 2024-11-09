Diddy Proposes $50 Million Bail Amid Sex Trafficking Charges

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is seeking a $50 million bail package for his release from a Brooklyn prison, where he's been held on criminal sex trafficking charges for the past eight weeks.

Combs, who pleaded not guilty to the charges on September 17, is accused of using his business network, including Bad Boy Entertainment, to transport individuals across state lines for recorded sexual events termed 'Freak Offs.'

His attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, has appealed to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian to allow Combs' release by securing the bail with his $48 million Miami property, with support from family co-signers and 24/7 security supervision, ensuring no contact with the case's alleged victims or witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)