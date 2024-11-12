Left Menu

India-Nepal Annual Border Talks: Strengthening Cooperation Amidst Challenges

India and Nepal are set to hold their annual border talks in Kathmandu, focusing on enhancing collaboration to combat trans-border crimes and improve intelligence sharing. The discussions, scheduled for November 16-18, will be led by top officials from Sashastra Seema Bal and the Armed Police Force.

India and Nepal are preparing for their yearly border negotiations, which will be hosted in Kathmandu this week. The central focus of these discussions is to enhance cooperation in curbing trans-frontier crimes and improving the timely sharing of intelligence.

The Indian delegation, spearheaded by Sashastra Seema Bal Director General Amrit Mohan Prasad, will meet with their Nepalese counterparts from the Armed Police Force. Scheduled between November 16-18, this assembly marks the eighth edition of the bilateral talks that have alternated between the two countries since 2012.

Efforts will concentrate on creating effective strategies to combat illicit activities along the unfenced India-Nepal border, which spans 1,751 km, with both sides aiming for a joint record of discussions by the end. The meeting also presents the opportunity for the SSB chief to engage with Nepalese officials, including Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

