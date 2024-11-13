Ministry Partners with TeamLease EdTech to Boost Job Opportunities on National Career Service Portal

In a landmark move to expand employment opportunities across India, the Ministry of Labour & Employment signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TeamLease EdTech in New Delhi today. This collaboration is set to leverage the National Career Service (NCS) portal to provide jobseekers with broader access to job opportunities and skill development resources, reinforcing the government’s commitment to workforce development.

The MoU was signed by Shri Amit Nirmal, Deputy Director General (Employment), Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Shri Jaideep Kewalramani, COO and Head of Employability Business at TeamLease EdTech. The initial two-year partnership will see over 15,000 daily job vacancies posted on the NCS portal through TeamLease EdTech, with roles spanning various sectors and catering to a range of skill levels. Additionally, TeamLease EdTech will introduce work-integrated degree programs that combine academic learning with hands-on industry experience, designed to enhance youth employability and align educational paths with market needs. Key Features of the MoU

The collaboration is designed to create a dynamic environment for jobseekers on the NCS portal. Key elements include:

Regular Job Postings and Hiring Drives: TeamLease EdTech and its affiliates will routinely post job opportunities on the NCS portal and conduct hiring drives, helping registered users find jobs that match their skills and goals.

Career Lounges for Guidance: Two dedicated "Career Lounges" will be established by December 2024 at designated Model Career Centers, equipped with counselors to provide career advice, job search assistance, and information on skill development programs. These lounges are aimed at offering personalized support to jobseekers, helping them navigate career pathways effectively.

Skill Development with Digivarsity: TeamLease’s Digivarsity program will be available on the NCS portal, providing jobseekers access to a suite of skill-building courses in areas like digital literacy, soft skills, and technical training. This aligns with the government’s broader vision to create a digitally skilled workforce.

NCS Portal: Transforming India’s Employment Landscape

Since its inception in 2015, the National Career Service (NCS) portal has become an invaluable tool in India's employment sector, bridging the gap between jobseekers and employers. Managed by the Ministry of Labour & Employment, the NCS platform offers a variety of services, including job search, career counseling, and vocational guidance.

This year, the NCS portal achieved a new milestone by listing over two million active job vacancies in a single day and recording over one crore job postings in the current financial year. With more than 35 lakh registered employers, the portal has emerged as a vital resource for India’s workforce. Integrated with employment portals from 30 States and Union Territories as well as numerous private job portals, the NCS platform has solidified its role as a comprehensive hub for employment services and career growth.

A Forward-Looking Partnership

The Ministry of Labour & Employment’s partnership with TeamLease EdTech marks a pivotal step toward creating a cohesive employment ecosystem in India. By bringing together job opportunities, skill development, and personalized career guidance, the collaboration is set to benefit millions of jobseekers registered on the NCS portal. This initiative not only amplifies job accessibility but also aligns with the government’s goal of building a future-ready workforce equipped with skills for the evolving job market.