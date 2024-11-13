CDS General Anil Chauhan Chairs 35th Triservices Commanders’ Conference to Advance Joint Military Training and Strategic Preparedness

In a significant step toward strengthening joint operational capabilities, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan presided over the 35th Triservices Commanders' Conference (TSTCC) on November 13, 2024, at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi. Attended by top commanders from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with representatives from the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and key officers across military formations, the conference focused on refining training initiatives to support India's defense goals in a dynamic global landscape.

During his address, General Chauhan emphasized the need for enhanced "jointmanship" among the armed forces, particularly in the training sphere, as a critical component for achieving dominance in the emerging multi-domain battlespace. He stressed that future wars would require the integration of forces across domains to form a theaterised force, equipped to handle evolving security challenges through comprehensive, unified training.

Following up on objectives established at last year's 34th TSTCC in Shimla, the 35th edition assessed current progress while outlining a roadmap for optimizing training resources across all three services. The discussions centered on adapting training programs to address regional geo-strategic complexities, with an emphasis on realigning doctrines to meet future threats. Participants reviewed strategies to make the best use of existing training infrastructure and encouraged collaborative efforts to maximize the capabilities of each service’s training establishments. To modernize and enhance training, particular focus was placed on adopting technology-driven methods and advanced warfare techniques.

The TSTCC serves as an annual platform, rotated among the training commands of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, to foster cohesion in training strategies and exchange best practices. Over the years, it has become a cornerstone event, establishing a cooperative approach to tackling future challenges and reinforcing the importance of joint, cohesive training for operational success and combat readiness.

The conference also marked General Chauhan's first official visit to the Southern Naval Command. During his stay, he held discussions with Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, on joint training and other Triservices issues. A detailed briefing was provided on the Southern Naval Command’s capabilities, strategic role, and operational scope. Addressing the officers of the Southern Naval Command, General Chauhan outlined his vision for an agile, integrated force prepared to face modern warfare scenarios.

This year’s TSTCC underscored the Indian military’s commitment to building a robust, unified defense posture that is technologically advanced and strategically aligned to protect national security interests in an increasingly complex international arena.