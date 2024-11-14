Ford Faces $165 Million Penalty Over Delayed Vehicle Recalls

Ford Motor Co is facing a hefty penalty of up to $165 million from the US government, following delays in recalling vehicles with defective rear-view cameras and providing inaccurate recall information.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the penalty, highlighting it as the second-largest in its history, surpassed only by the fine paid by Takata for faulty airbag inflators.

The penalty results from Ford's delinquent recall of over 620,000 vehicles in the US in 2020, which included failing rear-view cameras on models like the F-Series pickup. Ford must now invest in improving its recall decision-making process and data analytics to prevent future occurrences.

