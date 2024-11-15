Left Menu

Panchayati Raj Showcases Digital Transformation at IITF 2024: A Step Toward Viksit Bharat 2047

The Ministry’s initiatives at the pavilion represent a powerful demonstration of how digital governance can create a more inclusive, prosperous rural India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:18 IST
In his address, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj emphasized the pavilion’s role as a bridge connecting urban audiences with the transformative journey of rural India. Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Ministry of Panchayati Raj unveiled its groundbreaking pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) on November 14, 2024, in New Delhi, signifying a major stride in India's journey towards rural digital empowerment under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The pavilion, inaugurated by Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary of the Ministry, is situated at Hall 4, Stall No. 4G-12A in Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. Senior officials, including Dr. Bijaya Kumar Behera, Economic Advisor, and Shri Vikas Anand, Joint Secretary, were also present.

Showcasing Rural Digital Transformation

This state-of-the-art pavilion brings alive the future of rural governance with interactive exhibits, immersive 3D models, and virtual reality experiences, highlighting innovative initiatives such as:

Meri Panchayat App: A citizen-centric mobile application enabling direct participation in local governance.

e-Gram Swaraj: A multilingual digital platform revolutionizing Panchayat planning and financial management.

Gram Manchitra: A geospatial tool integrating land mapping, weather forecasting, and solar rooftop planning.

Panchayat NIRNAY: A platform ensuring transparency by providing citizens access to Panchayat meeting minutes and Gram Sabha resolutions.

The pavilion also features the Smart Panchayat Model, demonstrating how rural institutions are transitioning into hubs of innovation. Equipped with solar energy systems, high-speed internet, and co-located Common Service Centres (CSCs), these Panchayats offer telemedicine, digital financial services, and other essential amenities, making governance more accessible to rural communities.

Promoting Modernized Land Rights and Economic Opportunities

A significant focus of the exhibit is the SVAMITVA Scheme, which leverages drone technology to map rural properties, formalizing property rights and unlocking economic opportunities. This initiative showcases the potential of technology in transforming rural economies.

Interactive Engagement with Visitors

The pavilion invites visitors to immerse themselves in India’s grassroots digital revolution. Feedback and suggestions from attendees will be incorporated into future policy frameworks to ensure these initiatives meet the needs of rural communities effectively.

Driving India’s Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

In his address, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj emphasized the pavilion’s role as a bridge connecting urban audiences with the transformative journey of rural India. He highlighted how the Ministry is ensuring that every Gram Panchayat evolves into a self-reliant, tech-enabled institution, aligning with India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Future Outlook

The Ministry’s initiatives at the pavilion represent a powerful demonstration of how digital governance can create a more inclusive, prosperous rural India. Visitors to the IITF can explore the pavilion until November 27, 2024, and witness how technology is redefining Panchayati Raj Institutions as agents of change.

As India continues its march toward Viksit Bharat 2047, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj’s commitment to leveraging digital tools ensures that rural communities remain integral to the nation’s growth story.

