Religious Tensions Rise in Buxar: Conversion Controversy Sparks Outrage

Bihar Police have registered legal cases against three religious preachers accused of assaulting villagers trying to prevent the conversion of local women in Buxar district, officials reported on Saturday.

The situation escalated in the Simri area after a video depicting the controversial conversion activity went viral on social media outlets. This footage shows the preachers removing traditional vermilion marks from the women's foreheads, instructing them to immerse themselves in the Ganges, and subsequently marking crosses on their heads.

The incident has stirred significant public unrest and has drawn attention from both local authorities and social media users.

